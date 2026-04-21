Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Given Average Rating of "Reduce" by Analysts

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.7222.

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A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Valaris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Valaris from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Valaris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VAL

Valaris Stock Down 1.0%

VAL stock opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Valaris has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $105.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAL. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Valaris by 50.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Valaris by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Valaris by 100.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valaris by 240.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company's stock.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

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