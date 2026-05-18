Valero Energy FY2026 EPS Estimate Lifted by Erste Group Bank

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $27.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $26.70. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy's current full-year earnings is $28.26 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VLO. Argus raised Valero Energy to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings raised Valero Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $237.94.

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Valero Energy Stock Down 0.2%

VLO opened at $250.34 on Monday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $125.10 and a fifty-two week high of $258.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.98 and a 200-day moving average of $201.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The company had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Valero Energy's payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 8,311 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.69, for a total value of $1,892,331.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 42,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,618,080.98. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Valero Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its earnings estimates for Valero Energy, lifting FY2026 EPS to $27.10 from $25.85 and FY2027 EPS to $26.15 from $24.80, while keeping a Sector Outperform rating and a $226 target price. Scotiabank estimate update

Scotiabank raised its earnings estimates for Valero Energy, lifting FY2026 EPS to $27.10 from $25.85 and FY2027 EPS to $26.15 from $24.80, while keeping a Sector Outperform rating and a $226 target price. Positive Sentiment: Several recent writeups highlighted Valero’s refining flexibility, higher export volumes, and strong margins, saying tight global fuel supply continues to support profitability and has helped drive the stock’s strong year-long outperformance. Yahoo Finance article

Several recent writeups highlighted Valero’s refining flexibility, higher export volumes, and strong margins, saying tight global fuel supply continues to support profitability and has helped drive the stock’s strong year-long outperformance. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed to a historic SPR-related pricing dislocation creating an arbitrage opportunity for refiners like Valero, which could support near-term refining economics. MarketBeat article

Market commentary also pointed to a historic SPR-related pricing dislocation creating an arbitrage opportunity for refiners like Valero, which could support near-term refining economics. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-target articles suggest Wall Street remains moderately optimistic, but they do not add a new catalyst beyond the already favorable refining backdrop. Barchart article

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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