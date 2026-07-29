Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.11 and traded as low as $13.58. Valhi shares last traded at $13.8110, with a volume of 6,022 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Valhi in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VHI

Valhi Stock Up 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of $390.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.70). Valhi had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $560.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $564.20 million.

Valhi Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Valhi's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHI. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Valhi by 1.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 144,202 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valhi by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,110 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Valhi by 133.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Valhi by 79.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,520 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc is a diversified holding company incorporated in Delaware in 1987 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Through its three wholly owned subsidiaries—Kronos Worldwide, CompX International and NL Industries—Valhi participates in the manufacture and distribution of chemical and security products for industrial, commercial and consumer markets.

Kronos Worldwide is a leading independent producer of titanium dioxide pigment, a white powder that enhances brightness and opacity in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other applications.

Further Reading

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