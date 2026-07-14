Valmont Industries (VMI) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.76 per share and revenue of $1.0938 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.85 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Valmont Industries to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Valmont Industries alerts: Sign Up

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI opened at $540.89 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $326.22 and a fifty-two week high of $585.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $537.63 and a 200 day moving average of $471.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Valmont Industries's payout ratio is presently 17.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $600.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Valmont Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $541.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Valmont Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $573.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valmont Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.34, for a total transaction of $8,615,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 112,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,294,213.06. The trade was a 13.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,997 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $164,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,948 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $112,809,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 118.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $108,884,000 after buying an additional 153,418 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 49.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 154,629 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,989,000 after buying an additional 51,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 54.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,812 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $53,822,000 after buying an additional 48,929 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Valmont Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valmont Industries wasn't on the list.

While Valmont Industries currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here