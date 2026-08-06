Valneva (VALN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Valneva to announce earnings of ($0.1887) per share and revenue of $43.8640 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 107.63% and a negative net margin of 88.87%.The company had revenue of $35.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Valneva to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Valneva Price Performance

VALN opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. Valneva has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $11.00 target price on Valneva in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valneva from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valneva from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Valneva

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $64,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases. Headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France, the company applies inactivated whole-cell and recombinant technology platforms to address public health needs. Valneva's research and development efforts span a range of viral and bacterial pathogens, with an emphasis on travel-related and emerging infectious diseases.

Among its marketed products, Valneva offers IXIARO®/JESPECT® for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® for the prevention of cholera and diarrhea caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli.

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