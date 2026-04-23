Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Announces Dividend Increase - $0.35 Per Share

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This is a 7.7% increase from Value Line's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Value Line has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

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Value Line Price Performance

NASDAQ VALU traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.46. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925. Value Line has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 21.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Value Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the third quarter worth $334,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Value Line by 3.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 114,473 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Value Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company's stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc is a New York–based independent investment research and financial publishing company known for its flagship product, the Value Line Investment Survey. Established in 1931 by Arnold Bernhard, the firm provides timely data, analysis and investment recommendations on a broad universe of equities. Its research covers approximately 1,700 U.S. and Canadian stocks, offering proprietary rankings that help individual investors and financial advisors identify potential opportunities based on relative price performance, earnings outlook and risk metrics.

In addition to the Investment Survey, Value Line offers a suite of digital products and services designed to meet the evolving needs of its clientele.

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