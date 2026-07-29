Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.15 and traded as high as $36.65. Value Line shares last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 1,060 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Value Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VALU

Value Line Stock Down 2.4%

The company has a market cap of $344.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15.

Value Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Value Line's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

Institutional Trading of Value Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Value Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Value Line by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Value Line by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,774 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Value Line by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Value Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc is a New York–based independent investment research and financial publishing company known for its flagship product, the Value Line Investment Survey. Established in 1931 by Arnold Bernhard, the firm provides timely data, analysis and investment recommendations on a broad universe of equities. Its research covers approximately 1,700 U.S. and Canadian stocks, offering proprietary rankings that help individual investors and financial advisors identify potential opportunities based on relative price performance, earnings outlook and risk metrics.

In addition to the Investment Survey, Value Line offers a suite of digital products and services designed to meet the evolving needs of its clientele.

Further Reading

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