Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.9333.

Several brokerages have commented on VVV. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th.

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Valvoline Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.99. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.67 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, CFO J Kevin Willis bought 10,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.80 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,040,655. This represents a 44.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan L. Caldwell sold 2,851 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $836,720. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,100 shares of company stock worth $450,877. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 9,008 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

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