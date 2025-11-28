Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Insider Julie Marie O'daniel Sells 3,200 Shares

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) insider Julie Marie O'daniel sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $102,016.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,961.88. The trade was a 15.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Valvoline Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. 896,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,057. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%.The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1070.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,621.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valvoline from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.85.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

