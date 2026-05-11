Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.72% from the company's previous close.

VVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valvoline from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Valvoline from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Valvoline from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $38.00 target price on Valvoline in a report on Monday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.36.

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Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE VVV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 135,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,882. The firm's 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.03. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.67 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O'daniel sold 4,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $166,227.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,090.45. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Valvoline by 1,621.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

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