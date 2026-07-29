Valvoline (VVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Valvoline to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $542.8220 million for the quarter. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Valvoline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Valvoline Price Performance

VVV stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Freeland bought 3,100 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $100,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,112 shares in the company, valued at $521,545.44. The trade was a 23.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan L. Caldwell sold 2,851 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,040.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $836,720. This represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,100 shares of company stock worth $450,877. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,621.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 90.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valvoline from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. New Street Research set a $47.00 price target on Valvoline in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.75.

View Our Latest Report on Valvoline

About Valvoline

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

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