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Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Trading Up 0.3% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$32.18 and last traded at C$32.11. Approximately 24,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 42,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.01.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.75.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.1992 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (the ETF) seeks to provide a combination of income and moderate long-term capital growth. Fund investing in equity and fixed income securities. The ETF may do so either directly or indirectly through investment in one or more exchange traded funds managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc (the Manager) or an affiliate or certain other investment funds (Underlying Funds). Under normal market conditions, the sub advisor will strive to maintain a long term strategic asset allocation of equity (approximately 40%) and fixed income (approximately 60%) securities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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