Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.1667.

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A number of research firms have recently commented on VREX. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Varex Imaging from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

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Varex Imaging Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.90. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.92 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 9.64%.Varex Imaging has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 29.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 77,761 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 17.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,274,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,526,000 after buying an additional 191,854 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 72.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 173,041 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation is a global provider of X-ray imaging components and solutions for the medical, security and industrial markets. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of products that convert X-ray energy into high-resolution digital images. Its portfolio includes X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, digital sensors, specialty radiographic tubes and related software, all engineered to meet the demanding requirements of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in diagnostic imaging, computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy, mammography, dental radiography and non-destructive testing applications.

The company's medical imaging offerings support a wide spectrum of clinical modalities, from portable radiography systems to advanced CT scanners, enhancing image quality and dose efficiency for healthcare providers.

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