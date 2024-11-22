Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Down 3.5% - Here's Why

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX - Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $15.93. 55,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 497,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 172,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

