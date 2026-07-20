Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.17% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Varonis Systems from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.95.

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Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $173.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $165.52 million. The company's revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.010 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $200,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 619,257 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 64,636 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,811 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,536 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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