Varonis Systems (VRNS) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $176.8130 million for the quarter. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.010 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $173.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.52 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Varonis Systems Stock Down 0.2%

Varonis Systems stock opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company's 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the technology company's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,313 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $811,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNS

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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