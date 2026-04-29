Vaxcyte (PCVX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.7411) per share and revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.34). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vaxcyte to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of PCVX opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.38. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $65.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vaxcyte from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vaxcyte from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vaxcyte

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, CAO Elvia Cowan sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 28,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,738,500. This represents a 9.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 7,395 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $435,417.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 166,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,243.84. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock worth $867,031. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,966,310 shares of the company's stock worth $275,286,000 after buying an additional 933,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,980,005 shares of the company's stock worth $229,777,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 4,068,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,698,000 after purchasing an additional 283,265 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,060,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company's stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc NASDAQ: PCVX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company's platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte's lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

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