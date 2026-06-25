Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.75 and traded as high as $74.61. Veeco Instruments shares last traded at $70.9440, with a volume of 1,190,091 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Veeco Instruments from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Veeco Instruments to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on VECO

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.07 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 16,974 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $1,167,811.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,036.80. The trade was a 60.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Damore sold 43,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $2,653,087.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 112,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,835,581.74. This represents a 27.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 339,055 shares of company stock valued at $20,705,270. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,342,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 920.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,586,000 after acquiring an additional 610,187 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820,357 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $52,026,000 after acquiring an additional 495,767 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1,164.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,386 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 439,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company's stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc NASDAQ: VECO is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco's platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco's product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

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