Veeco Instruments (VECO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $180.0830 million for the quarter. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.850 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company's revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of VECO stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 120.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Richard A. Damore sold 43,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $2,653,087.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 112,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,581.74. This trade represents a 27.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $5,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,570 shares in the company, valued at $24,985,393.50. This trade represents a 19.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 339,055 shares of company stock worth $20,705,270 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Veeco Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Veeco Instruments from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VECO

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc NASDAQ: VECO is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco's platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco's product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Veeco Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Veeco Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Veeco Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here