Veeva Systems' (VEEV) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price objective on the technology company's stock. Oppenheimer's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.96% from the stock's previous close.

VEEV has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Veeva Systems from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $291.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.46.

Get Veeva Systems alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.8%

VEEV stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $177.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,444. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $148.05 and a 12-month high of $310.50. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $166.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $857.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 984 shares of the technology company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,419 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Veeva Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Veeva beat first-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $2.24 versus $2.14 expected and revenue of $882.9 million versus $857.7 million, with sales up 16.3% year over year. The company also lifted guidance for Q2 and FY2027, signaling continued momentum. Article Title

Veeva beat first-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $2.24 versus $2.14 expected and revenue of $882.9 million versus $857.7 million, with sales up 16.3% year over year. The company also lifted guidance for Q2 and FY2027, signaling continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted improving traction in AI initiatives, including the new Veeva Falcon offering and Ostro contribution expectations, which could support longer-term growth and product expansion. Article Title

Management highlighted improving traction in AI initiatives, including the new Veeva Falcon offering and Ostro contribution expectations, which could support longer-term growth and product expansion. Positive Sentiment: Several firms remained constructive after the report, including Royal Bank of Canada reaffirming an outperform rating and BTIG/Needham reiterating buy ratings with high price targets, reinforcing optimism around execution and growth. Article Title

Several firms remained constructive after the report, including Royal Bank of Canada reaffirming an outperform rating and BTIG/Needham reiterating buy ratings with high price targets, reinforcing optimism around execution and growth. Neutral Sentiment: UBS cut its target to $190 and downgraded the stock to neutral, while Barclays, Piper Sandler, and BMO also trimmed targets. These moves suggest some analysts think much of the near-term upside is already reflected in the shares. Article Title

UBS cut its target to $190 and downgraded the stock to neutral, while Barclays, Piper Sandler, and BMO also trimmed targets. These moves suggest some analysts think much of the near-term upside is already reflected in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the strong quarter, the stock appears to be consolidating as investors weigh the beat-and-raise results against valuation concerns and the mixed tone from several price-target revisions. Article Title

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Veeva Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Veeva Systems wasn't on the list.

While Veeva Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here