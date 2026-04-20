Ventas (VTR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Ventas to post earnings of $0.1229 per share and revenue of $1.5786 billion for the quarter. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of ($1,229.71) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ventas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ventas alerts: Sign Up

Ventas Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $85.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 157.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company's fifty day moving average price is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18. Ventas has a 52-week low of $61.76 and a 52-week high of $88.36.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Ventas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Ventas's payout ratio is presently 385.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $801,606.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,114,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,515,880.44. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,020,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 72,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,175. The trade was a 32.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in Ventas by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 508 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in Ventas by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on VTR

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ventas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ventas wasn't on the list.

While Ventas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here