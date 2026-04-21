Venture Global (NYSE:VG) CFO Jonathan Thayer Sells 111,112 Shares

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Thayer sold 111,112 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,277,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Venture Global alerts: Sign Up

Venture Global Trading Up 5.9%

VG stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. 23,341,187 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,150,053. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Venture Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Venture Global had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 191.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Venture Global, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Venture Global's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Venture Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Venture Global by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Venture Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Venture Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Venture Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Venture Global by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Venture Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Venture Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Venture Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Venture Global

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Venture Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Venture Global wasn't on the list.

While Venture Global currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here