Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) CEO Purchases 7,850 Shares of Stock

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU - Get Free Report) CEO Jay Roth bought 7,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $19,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,263,114 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,528,309.56. The trade was a 0.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Venu Stock Performance

Shares of Venu stock remained flat at $2.66 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 537,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,578. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. Venu Holding Corporation has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.22.

Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Venu had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 217.24%.The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million.

Institutional Trading of Venu

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Venu during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venu in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Venu in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venu during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Venu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000.

About Venu

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

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