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Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) CEO Purchases 7,850 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Venu logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Venu CEO Jay Roth bought 7,850 shares on July 9 at an average price of $2.54, a purchase worth about $19,939. After the trade, he held 9,263,114 shares valued at roughly $23.5 million.
  • Venu shares were flat at $2.66 on Friday, with trading volume above average. The stock remains well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and has ranged from $2.09 to $18.17 over the past year.
  • Recent earnings showed a loss, with Venu reporting EPS of -$0.29 versus expectations of -$0.24. Revenue came in at $3.9 million, slightly above analyst estimates, but profitability metrics remained deeply negative.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU - Get Free Report) CEO Jay Roth bought 7,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $19,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,263,114 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,528,309.56. The trade was a 0.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Venu Stock Performance

Shares of Venu stock remained flat at $2.66 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 537,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,578. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. Venu Holding Corporation has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.22.

Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Venu had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 217.24%.The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million.

Institutional Trading of Venu

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Venu during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venu in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Venu in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venu during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Venu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000.

About Venu

(Get Free Report)

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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