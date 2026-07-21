Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.79. Vera Bradley shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 99,892 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Vera Bradley from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRA

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $105.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Vera Bradley had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Meslow bought 24,926 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $92,973.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 650,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,500. This trade represents a 3.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 106,722 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 875,893 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares during the period. Emissary Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc NASDAQ: VRA is a lifestyle and accessories designer specializing in colorful, patterned handbags, luggage, travel accessories and coordinated home décor. Founded in 1982 by Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the company first gained recognition for its quilted cotton bags sold at craft shows before expanding into an established fashion brand. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Vera Bradley has built a reputation for distinctive prints and functional design aimed primarily at women's casual and travel needs.

The company's product portfolio includes day bags, weekenders, backpacks, wallets, and organizational cases, as well as an expanding range of travel gear such as rolling luggage and travel pouches.

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