Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.5833.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERA. TD Cowen upped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $125.00 price objective on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 46,250 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $1,956,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,429,346.20. The trade was a 23.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,770. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 99.5% during the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 85,777 shares of the company's stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 42,787 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,100 shares of the company's stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,658 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 16,033 shares of the company's stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ VERA opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $56.05.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.36). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body's own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

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