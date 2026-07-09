Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) CEO Sells $1,956,375.00 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 46,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $1,956,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,429,346.20. This trade represents a 23.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Marshall Fordyce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Marshall Fordyce sold 18,500 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $701,705.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Marshall Fordyce sold 18,500 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $679,690.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Marshall Fordyce sold 22,951 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,010,991.55.

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Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,068. The company's 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.05.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.36). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERA. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,658 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 16,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,737 shares of the company's stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,987 shares of the company's stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,639 shares of the company's stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERA. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $125.00 price objective on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body's own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

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