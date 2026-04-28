Veracyte (VCYT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Veracyte to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $130.1440 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Veracyte had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company had revenue of $140.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Veracyte to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veracyte alerts: Sign Up

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 100,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,243. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCYT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Veracyte

Insider Activity

In other Veracyte news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 18,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $662,843.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 131,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,741,423.44. This represents a 12.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Stapley sold 45,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $1,637,462.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 357,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,861,217.38. This represents a 11.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,782 shares of company stock worth $2,722,097. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc is a genomic diagnostics company focused on improving diagnostic accuracy and patient care through advanced molecular testing. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company develops and commercializes minimally invasive genomic tests that aid in the diagnosis of thyroid, lung and other diseases. Veracyte's proprietary platform analyzes gene expression patterns in clinical samples to help physicians make more informed treatment decisions, reducing unnecessary surgeries and improving patient outcomes.

The company's flagship product, the Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier, is designed to assess thyroid nodules with indeterminate cytology, helping clinicians distinguish benign from suspicious nodules.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Veracyte, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Veracyte wasn't on the list.

While Veracyte currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here