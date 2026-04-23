Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.5556.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLTO. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th.

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Veralto Stock Performance

Veralto stock opened at $89.12 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $91.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. Veralto has a fifty-two week low of $84.99 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veralto will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Veralto's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. grew its position in Veralto by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 302,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,227 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in Veralto by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 28,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Veralto by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,123,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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