Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.350-4.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Veralto also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.060-1.090 EPS.

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Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,126,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,408. Veralto has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's fifty day moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average is $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 17.33%.Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLTO. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Veralto

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $674,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,788,075. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Veralto

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company's stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Veralto by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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