Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 17.33%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Veralto updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.350-4.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.060-1.090 EPS.

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Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.34. 3,126,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Veralto has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.97.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Veralto's payout ratio is 13.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VLTO

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $674,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,788,075. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Veralto by 18.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Veralto by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Veralto by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,690 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Veralto by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company's stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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