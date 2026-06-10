Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Veralto stock on May 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 175,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. Veralto Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 17.33%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,199,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Veralto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,068,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Veralto by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,508,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,042,000 after buying an additional 685,614 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Veralto by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,602 shares of the company's stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Veralto by 18.0% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Veralto from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Veralto

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Further Reading

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