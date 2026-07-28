Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.060-1.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Veralto also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.350-4.430 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLTO. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on Veralto in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Veralto from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Veralto from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Veralto

Veralto Stock Up 4.3%

VLTO stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,408. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.97. Veralto has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 17.33%.Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $674,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,788,075. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veralto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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