Verano (VRNOF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0380) per share and revenue of $206.0170 million for the quarter.

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Verano Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $455.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.87. Verano has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Inc OTCMKTS: VRNOF is a vertically integrated cannabis company engaged in cultivation, processing and retail operations across the United States. The company focuses on both medical and adult‐use markets, operating high‐quality cultivation facilities and dispensaries under several retail brands. Through its cultivation network, Verano produces flower, pre‐rolls, concentrates, vape cartridges, edibles and topicals, aiming to serve a wide range of consumer preferences and therapeutic applications.

Verano’s retail footprint extends across multiple states and territories, including Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, Iowa, Missouri, Nevada and Puerto Rico.

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