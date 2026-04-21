Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Shares Down 7.1% - Here's What Happened

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 23,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 36,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Verde Clean Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on VGAS

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Down 7.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verde Clean Fuels stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS - Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,441 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Verde Clean Fuels worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

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