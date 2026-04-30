Vericel (VCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Vericel to post earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $63.6970 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $92.66 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vericel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vericel Trading Down 6.2%

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. Vericel has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $45.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vericel from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vericel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCEL

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 3,472 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,460. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 13.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,404 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation is a biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cell-based therapies for patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company's expertise lies in regenerative medicine, where it harnesses the power of autologous cell processing to create products designed to restore function and promote healing in damaged tissues.

Vericel currently markets two FDA-approved therapies. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is indicated for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the knee in adult patients.

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