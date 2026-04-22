Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.35), Zacks reports. Veris Residential had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 5.73%.

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Veris Residential Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE VRE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.92. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,015,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,909. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16. Veris Residential has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $19.03.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Veris Residential's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional Trading of Veris Residential

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 746.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,326 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 6,030 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,279 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 307.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,617 shares of the company's stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Veris Residential from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Veris Residential in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Veris Residential

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc NYSE: VRE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and management of high-quality, Class A multifamily residential communities. As a pure-play residential REIT, Veris Residential offers a range of apartment homes designed to appeal to both urban and suburban renters seeking modern living spaces enhanced with amenities and services.

The company's portfolio consists of contemporary apartment buildings that feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

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