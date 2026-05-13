Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Wall Street Zen raised Verisk Analytics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $224.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th.

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Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $166.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $161.70 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.61 and a 200 day moving average of $204.07.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $538,920. This trade represents a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $68,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,428,654.88. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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