Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Elizabeth Mann Sells 400 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elizabeth Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $68,628.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $81,884.00.

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Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,672,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm's 50-day moving average is $185.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.01. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.94 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $238.20.

Get Our Latest Report on VRSK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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