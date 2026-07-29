Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $806.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.02 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Verisk Analytics updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.450-7.750 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Verisk Analytics' conference call:

Second-quarter organic constant-currency revenue grew 5.8% , with adjusted EBITDA up 7.4%; Verisk reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance and said growth should improve sequentially in the second half.

, with adjusted EBITDA up 7.4%; Verisk reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance and said growth should improve sequentially in the second half. Subscription revenue, representing 83% of total revenue, increased 8%, supported by renewals, price realization, cross-selling, and new clients across underwriting, catastrophe risk, and anti-fraud solutions.

Transactional revenue declined 4.2% as commercial property volumes softened, weather-related activity remained low, and international travel was disrupted; management warned that these pressures, along with a potentially quiet hurricane season, may persist into the second half.

AI adoption is gaining traction, with XactAI users increasing nearly tenfold since March to almost 7,000 licensees, while Verisk’s Claude connectors and Premium Audit AI are supporting client engagement and stronger renewal pricing.

Verisk launched its cloud-native Synergy Studio platform and redesigned U.S. Tropical Cyclone Model on schedule, began onboarding clients, and closed the tuck-in acquisition of McKenzie Intelligence Services to enhance real-time catastrophe and event intelligence.

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Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $7.25 on Wednesday, hitting $219.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 730,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,589. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $155.94 and a fifty-two week high of $300.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock's 50 day moving average is $183.95 and its 200-day moving average is $189.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $234.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $1,201,666.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 69,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,877.74. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,507 shares of company stock worth $2,925,710 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,931 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 114.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 52.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,876 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 46,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Further Reading

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