Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Verisk Analytics stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $183.38. The stock had a trading volume of 217,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,809. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.94 and a 12 month high of $314.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's 50-day moving average is $175.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,522 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $106,802,000 after buying an additional 142,911 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,860,000 after buying an additional 25,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7,265.5% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 31,156 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,733 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $224.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $237.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRSK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $1,201,666.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,273,877.74. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 17,307 shares of company stock worth $3,076,222 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Further Reading

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