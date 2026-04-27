Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.950-4.990 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $46.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-4.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications's previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. Verizon Communications's payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VZ

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $9,922,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 145,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,196,873.09. This represents a 57.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $429,905.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,739.60. The trade was a 17.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 218,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,356 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,490,064 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $9,470,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276,809 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,570,816 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $4,747,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851,715 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,265,695 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,989,427,000 after acquiring an additional 557,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,474,094 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $956,100,000 after acquiring an additional 881,634 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 22,843,449 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $930,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,117 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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