Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.190-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $985.0 million-$995.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

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Verra Mobility Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $666.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 55.59%. The firm had revenue of $223.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Verra Mobility from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. William Blair cut Verra Mobility from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Verra Mobility from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Read Our Latest Report on VRRM

More Verra Mobility News

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 14.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 21.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the company's stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 98,120 shares of the company's stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 208.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,421 shares of the company's stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 253,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,297 shares of the company's stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 293,082 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

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