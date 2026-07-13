Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Northcoast Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Verra Mobility from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $6.50.

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Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $4.12 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 55.59% and a net margin of 13.38%.The company had revenue of $223.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $223.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Verra Mobility by 967.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 439.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 285.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

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