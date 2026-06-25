Verra Mobility Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,132 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 153% compared to the typical volume of 2,029 call options.

Get Verra Mobility alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Verra Mobility from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. William Blair lowered Verra Mobility from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Verra Mobility from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Verra Mobility from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $6.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 514,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $223.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $223.34 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 55.59% and a net margin of 13.38%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 269,649 shares of the company's stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 159,331 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,284,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,434,000 after purchasing an additional 219,976 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,597,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 34.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,942,000 after buying an additional 896,564 shares in the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Verra Mobility

Here are the key news stories impacting Verra Mobility this week:

Positive Sentiment: Verra Mobility updated FY 2026 guidance, with revenue outlook of $985 million-$995 million and EPS of $1.19-$1.25. While below Wall Street estimates, the company’s outlook provides new financial visibility after the recent selloff. Article Title

Verra Mobility updated FY 2026 guidance, with revenue outlook of $985 million-$995 million and EPS of $1.19-$1.25. While below Wall Street estimates, the company’s outlook provides new financial visibility after the recent selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms issued notices about the pending securities class action and August 4 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping the issue in the news but not adding new business information. Article Title

Several law firms issued notices about the pending securities class action and August 4 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping the issue in the news but not adding new business information. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around a possible “fair value bump” after the Avis reset and CEO change suggests some analysts see valuation support, though sentiment remains dominated by legal and customer-retention concerns. Article Title

Commentary around a possible “fair value bump” after the Avis reset and CEO change suggests some analysts see valuation support, though sentiment remains dominated by legal and customer-retention concerns. Negative Sentiment: The biggest driver is the class action alleging Verra Mobility misrepresented the durability of its Avis contract, with the claimed loss of roughly $35 million in revenue raising concern about near-term earnings power. Article Title

The biggest driver is the class action alleging Verra Mobility misrepresented the durability of its Avis contract, with the claimed loss of roughly $35 million in revenue raising concern about near-term earnings power. Negative Sentiment: FY 2026 guidance came in below analyst expectations for both EPS and revenue, reinforcing worries that the Avis issue is creating a meaningful hole in the company’s growth profile. Article Title

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verra Mobility, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verra Mobility wasn't on the list.

While Verra Mobility currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here