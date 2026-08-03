Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Vertex Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: VRTX reported second-quarter 2026 revenue growth of 12% year over year to $3.3 billion, driven by continued growth in its cystic fibrosis franchise and rising contributions from newer products CASGEVY and JOURNAVX.

Chief Executive Officer and President Reshma Kewalramani said the company made progress across commercial operations, clinical development and regulatory activities during the quarter. Vertex raised its full-year revenue guidance to $13.1 billion to $13.2 billion, while maintaining its expectation that non-cystic-fibrosis products will generate at least $500 million in 2026 revenue.

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Cystic Fibrosis Franchise Continues to Expand

Global cystic fibrosis revenue increased 11% from a year earlier, supported by uptake of ALYFTREK and continued performance from TRIKAFTA. Chief Commercial Officer Duncan McKechnie said ALYFTREK surpassed $1 billion in revenue during the first half of 2026.

In the U.S., ALYFTREK growth included patients new to therapy, patients returning to therapy and patients switching from TRIKAFTA. McKechnie said most ALYFTREK revenue continued to come from patients switching from TRIKAFTA. In Germany and the United Kingdom, more than one-third of eligible cystic fibrosis patients are now using ALYFTREK, according to the company.

Vertex has initiated global regulatory submissions for ALYFTREK in children ages 2 to 5 and is progressing submissions for TRIKAFTA in patients ages 1 to 2. The company expects data in the second half of 2026 from VX-828, its next-generation 3.0 CFTR modulator. Kewalramani said Vertex will advance future CF candidates only if they show potential to surpass ALYFTREK on measures including the number of patients reaching sweat chloride levels below 30 millimoles per liter, along with once-daily dosing and favorable drug-interaction properties.

CASGEVY and JOURNAVX Gain Momentum

CASGEVY generated $76 million in second-quarter revenue, representing approximately 75% sequential growth and more than 150% growth from the prior year, McKechnie said. The company reported more CASGEVY infusions in the first half of 2026 than in all of 2025 and said the second quarter marked the third consecutive quarter with more than 100 patient initiations.

The FDA approved CASGEVY for children as young as 2 with sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia last month. Vertex said the approval came 53 days after filing and that its first pediatric patient had initiated therapy and completed cell collection. The company also cited reimbursement progress in Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and the Middle East.

JOURNAVX, Vertex’s treatment for moderate-to-severe acute pain, recorded $50 million in second-quarter revenue, up about 70% sequentially. Prescriptions rose approximately 45% sequentially to roughly 535,000 in the quarter, bringing first-half prescriptions to more than 900,000.

McKechnie said revenue benefited from channel inventory build following a first-quarter drawdown, adding that quarterly revenue may remain affected by wholesaler and retail buying patterns. The company said JOURNAVX is now included on about 1,400 hospital pathways and 130 integrated delivery network pathways. Vertex added approximately 18,000 healthcare professional prescribers during the quarter.

JOURNAVX has coverage for approximately 260 million of a potential 320 million lives, including 180 million lives with unrestricted access, Vertex said. The company expects gross-to-net deductions to normalize in the first half of 2027 as physician education and payer access improve.

Renal Pipeline and Povi Launch Preparation

Vertex is preparing for a potential U.S. launch of povetacicept, or Povi, in immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The FDA accepted the biologics license application and set a Nov. 30 PDUFA date. Kewalramani said the company plans to present the full interim data set from the RAINIER Phase III trial at a fall medical conference.

Vertex has completed hiring its renal field force, with about 90% of representatives having nephrology experience, according to McKechnie. The company expects Povi to compete based on its efficacy profile, tolerability and once-monthly, low-volume at-home autoinjector administration.

In primary membranous nephropathy, the independent data monitoring committee selected an 80-milligram subcutaneous dose administered every four weeks for the Phase III portion of the OLYMPUS study. Vertex said the committee based the decision on efficacy data involving PLA2R, a disease biomarker, and safety data.

Vertex also expects results this fall from the AMPLIFIED Phase II basket study of inaxaplin in expanded populations with APOL1-mediated kidney disease. Enrollment in the pivotal AMPLITUDE study is expected to finish by year-end, with an interim analysis planned for early 2027. The company said the potential accelerated-approval filing pathway for AMPLITUDE would be based on the one-year estimated glomerular filtration rate endpoint.

Diabetes Program and Crinetics Deal

Vertex resumed dosing in its zimislecel Phase I/II/III type 1 diabetes study following a voluntary pause for manufacturing analysis. The FDA also cleared the investigational new drug application for VX-017, a type O, or universal-donor, islet-cell therapy designed for patients of all blood types.

Kewalramani said VX-017 could expand the addressable market from about 60,000 to about 120,000 patients in the U.S. and Europe. Vertex expects to begin the VX-017 Phase I/II study in the near term and plans to provide updated type 1 diabetes development and commercialization plans later this year.

The company also expects its acquisition of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to close in the third quarter. Vertex agreed to acquire Crinetics for approximately $8.8 billion net of cash acquired and expects to fund the transaction through cash and a $4.5 billion term loan. Vertex said the transaction is expected to become accretive to non-GAAP operating income in 2029 and would establish rare endocrine diseases as its fifth commercial pillar.

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Charles Wagner said Vertex ended the quarter with approximately $13.6 billion in cash and investments. Second-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share rose 5% year over year to $4.73. The company reiterated combined non-GAAP operating expense guidance of $5.65 billion to $5.75 billion, while now expecting to land at the high end of that range.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

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