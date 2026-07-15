Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

A number of research firms have commented on EVTL. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vertical Aerospace from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Vertical Aerospace from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTL. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company's stock.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVTL opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Vertical Aerospace has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $210.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.12. Analysts predict that Vertical Aerospace will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a United Kingdom–based aerospace manufacturer specializing in the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Stephen Fitzpatrick, the company is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EVTL. Vertical Aerospace's mission is to deliver zero-emission, high-speed electric aircraft designed to transform short-haul journeys in densely populated areas.

The company's flagship model, the VA-X4, is a piloted, five-seat eVTOL craft engineered for quiet operation, low running costs and minimal environmental impact.

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