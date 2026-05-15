Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $435.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $356.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target indicates a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock's current price.

VRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.27.

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Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $363.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $379.93. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $291.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 91.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $16,506,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,353,165.35. The trade was a 48.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,682,244.82. This trade represents a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $808,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,749 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,110 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vertiv by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company's stock worth $275,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,210 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 934.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,667,000 after purchasing an additional 992,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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