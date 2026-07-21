Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 4.5% - Here's What Happened

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $306.45 and last traded at $304.7280. Approximately 3,209,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,768,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.67.

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Vertiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $342.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.Vertiv's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 542 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pincus Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pincus Capital Management LP now owns 4,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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