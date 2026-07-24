Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 4.5% - What's Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $288.55 and last traded at $290.2930. 3,368,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 6,691,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.04.

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More Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to “strong-buy” , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Zacks.com

KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading AI infrastructure play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Article Title

Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Article Title

Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Article Title

Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Article Title

The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Article Title

Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Negative Sentiment: One recent note said Vertiv dipped more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting short-term volatility despite the strong fundamental backdrop. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $343.48.

Read Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Trading Down 4.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Vertiv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vertiv by 3.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company's stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 6.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 542 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Pincus Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vertiv by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pincus Capital Management LP now owns 4,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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