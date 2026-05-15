Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 1.4% - What's Next?

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $356.27 and last traded at $371.0480. Approximately 4,679,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 7,024,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $376.23.

Get Vertiv alerts: Sign Up

Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Vertiv to $440 from $370 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside. Benzinga

Bank of America raised its price target on Vertiv to $440 from $370 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada also increased its target to $435 from $356 and reiterated outperform, adding to the wave of bullish analyst calls after Vertiv’s strong AI-infrastructure positioning. The Fly

Royal Bank of Canada also increased its target to $435 from $356 and reiterated outperform, adding to the wave of bullish analyst calls after Vertiv’s strong AI-infrastructure positioning. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles highlight Vertiv as a key winner in AI data-center buildouts, including liquid cooling, high-density thermal management, and power infrastructure, which are all core growth areas for the company.

Multiple recent articles highlight Vertiv as a key winner in AI data-center buildouts, including liquid cooling, high-density thermal management, and power infrastructure, which are all core growth areas for the company. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv’s acquisition of Strategic Thermal Labs and its partnership work tied to AI campus projects support its long-term growth story by expanding its cooling and thermal capabilities.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Down 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $142.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $291.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.32.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $25,633,048.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,858,352,000 after acquiring an additional 826,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock worth $1,408,661,000 after buying an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,723,000 after buying an additional 143,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock worth $967,881,000 after buying an additional 121,618 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $808,701,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here